Starting extra innings with a runner on second is a colossally stupid idea

When Bud Selig was the commissioner of baseball I always used to joke that Mayor McCheese could have run a tighter ship.

Under Selig, we watched players load up on PEDs and cheat their way to records and huge contracts. We saw the league get pushed around by the player's union when they tried to stop it. It took calling these weasels out in front of Congress to actually make changes. We saw things baseball did not need, like Interleague play, the All-Star Game determining World Series home field advantage, Opening Days in Japan, etc. It always seemed to be one stupid thing after another.

Yes, I just called Interleague play stupid.

This week, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports d ropped a doozy on us that makes all of those Selig follies seem like brilliance: starting with a runner on second base in extra innings.

You know, just to speed things up a bit.

You could lock a bunch of sugar crazed second-graders in a room and give them an hour to come up with terrible ideas -- even they wouldn't dream up something this dumb. And the people that came up with this idiocy are (presumably) getting paid for this kind of thing!

Imagine that conversation:

"You know, baseball games can get pretty exciting in extra innings."

"Yeah, we've got to put a stop to that. How can we just end it as soon as possible?"

There are not enough adjectives in the dictionary to explain how colossally stupid of an idea this is. This is not only a solution to a problem that does not exist, it is, itself, a problem. Are we to assume this is to help speed things along for those that have shorter attention spans (read, Millennials)?

If I was a Millennial, I would be insulted. What a disgrace to baseball.

A long time ago, somebody came up with the phrase "baseball is to be sipped, not gulped." This new idea would involve sipping for nine innings, but breaking out beer bongs if we saw 10.

If you start with a guy on second in every extra innings situation, most games would be over by the 10th or 11th inning. So much for a bullpen battle, right? Sure, teams can still bring in their elite relievers, but you would not even need a hit to get a lead. Just bunt him over then scratch the run with a fly ball or a well placed ground out. Hey, you didn't earn the base runner, but by all means, score off that reliever.

Who would take the loss?

The guy that had the audacity to give up a run without even putting the guy on? Much less allowing him to get into scoring position. Which base runner goes to second base? Is it the guy due to hit? Imagine if that's the 9-hitter. Sure, why make him swing the bat? Just put him on so the top of the order can get three cracks at it. Regardless of who they put on, this is taking the bat out of somebody's hands. This screws with strategy and it is an asinine way to play baseball.

And how do they think this helps the game? Those with a short attention span are not watching anyway. They gave up after the first inning when neither team hit a homer.

If Rob Manfred and his merry men allow this disgrace to come to America's Past Time, I am going to blow a gasket. Then I'll get my torch, my pitchfork, and my McCheese for Commissioner drive started.

