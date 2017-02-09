Woman, 84, says home was burglarized while she was hospitalized

Do you know the woman in this picture? (Source: WOIO)

An 84-year-old woman says her home was burglarized while she was in the hospital between Jan. 3 and Jan. 30.

She lives on the 4300 block of Jennings Road.

The woman also says there were more than $2,000 worth of charges to her credit card while she was hospitalized.

Those with information on this case should call 216-623-5218. A picture of the suspect is attached.

