'Pride in the CLE' event will return in 2017

The Pride in the CLE event, which began in 2016, will return in 2017.

The march and festival will take place June 3, as part of a week of celebration that begins on May 29 and ends June 4.

Many of the organizations involved in the planning process last year have returned to ensure the success of this year's event, including support from the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council, and Ward 3 Councilperson Kerry McCormack.

Organizers say there was overwhelming positive feedback for event in 2016, which was held in Public Square.

Further details including march registration and volunteer opportunities will follow and can be found on the LGBT Community Center's website.

