Today's Headlines: Court won't enforce travel ban and an investigation into a dangerous stretch of road

Here's a look at today's top headlines we are following for you.
1. A federal appeals court has handed a resounding victory to Washington state and Minnesota in their challenge of President Donald Trump's travel ban, finding unanimously that a lower court ruling suspending the ban's enforcement should stay in place while the case continues.
2. A woman is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Parma High School student, is scheduled to be in court this morning.
3. You ask questions and we get answers on a dangerous stretch of I-90, what else we uncovered during our investigation.
4. As Valentine's Day approaches, we are running down the list of top spots to pop the question in Cleveland.
Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
National Pet Week is ending with an alert from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The AG is warning consumers to beware of online puppy scams, where sellers take money for puppies they never deliver.More >>
National Pet Week is ending with an alert from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The AG is warning consumers to beware of online puppy scams, where sellers take money for puppies they never deliver.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>