Interpreter accused of sexual conduct with student faces $10K in fines and/or prison time

It was a routine hearing in an anything-but-routine case Friday, when Ashley Mason, a 25-year-old substitute interpreter, or sign language staff member, appeared in court.

Mason has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 14-year-old Parma High student. The alleged trysts occurred for two weeks in late January until this past Monday in the Cleveland Metroparks and Big Creek Parkway.

Mason waived another hearing in Parma, so the case will go to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Mason was supplied to Parma Senior High School by the Educational Service Center in Independence. Her personnel file shows she has worked in the district for two years. Her contract as a substitute calls for a salary of more than $24,000 this year. The file also contains a letter dated Wednesday demanding her resignation, and her email reply tendering her resignation.

Her resume shows she graduated from Cuyahoga Community College in 2015 with an associate’s degree in deaf interpretive services, and lists other schools, including being a Sunday school teacher.

The Educational Service Center is not known to a lot of people. It distributes taxpayer funds to the tune of $85 million in services to local districts.

The parent or guardian of the Parma High School student was notified of the incident and the student has been released into their custody. Parma police and Parma City School District officials are investigating.

Mason's bond was set at $5,000. She faces up to $10,000 in fines and/or five years in prison.

