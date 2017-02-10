Healthy alternatives to typical Valentine's Day treats

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Dietician Jennifer Willoughby came on Cleveland 19 News This Morning to show us healthy alternatives to typical Valentine's Day sweets. Here are the recipes she shared:

Banana Split

The traditional ice cream sundae is given a heart healthy makeover by topping a banana with vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh fruit and dark chocolate shavings.

Ingredients

1 banana, cut in half

½ container (6 oz) of vanilla Greek yogurt

Fresh raspberries or strawberries

Dark Chocolate (*Note: You can use a vegetable peeler to make chocolate shavings).

Directions:

Slice the bananas for your children, then pro­vide the top­pings in bowls. For extra top­pings, try sliv­ered almonds or gra­nola.

Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Date Energy Bites

This no-bake recipe is packed with protein, heart healthy Omega 3 fats, and fiber.

Ingredients:

½ cup raw almonds

½ cup Medjool dates

¾ cup creamy almond butter

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp hemp seeds

1 tsp ground flaxseed

¼ semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

In a food processor, pulse almonds and dates to a fine, crumb-like consistency. Add all remaining ingredients except chocolate chips and continue pulsing until all ingredients are mixed well. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes. Flatten out the mixture and use a mini-heart cookie cutter to cut into heart shapes and place on a wax or parchment paper lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Oven Dried Strawberries

Strawberries are among the best foods for powering your heart and they’re high in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

1 – 2 cups of fresh strawberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Slice strawberries into thin slices or quartered. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. Spread strawberry slices in a single layer on sheet. Bake for 3 hours or until dried and chewy. Cool and enjoy!

Tip: When shopping for strawberries, berries should be a bright color (no splotches or yellow). Also, look out for crushed berries on the bottom of the container that could be spoiled

Greek Yogurt Dipped Strawberries

This simple recipe puts a heart healthy spin on the traditional chocolate covered strawberries by dipping fresh strawberries into vanilla Greek yogurt.

Ingredients:

12 large fresh strawberries

6 oz container of vanilla Greek yogurt

Dark chocolate sauce or semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Cover cookie sheet with waxed paper. Hold each strawberry by stem and dip three-fourths of the way into yogurt, leaving top of strawberry and stem uncoated. Place on cookie sheet. Freeze 30 minutes to set first layer. Dip strawberries again in remaining yogurt for thicker coating. Drizzle chocolate sauce or sprinkle chocolate chips over yogurt dipped strawberries, using a small spoon. Refrigerate uncovered about 2 hours before serving. Store any remaining strawberries tightly covered in freezer, and serve within 1 week.

Source: https://www.yoplait.com/recipe/frozen-yogurt-dipped-strawberries

Flourless Chocolate Chip Chickpea Blondies

Chickpeas, which are packed with both protein and fiber, promote heart health and help increase satiety. This is important for those ravenous children to keep them from over consuming.

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ cup creamy almond butter

1/3 cup pure maple syrup or agave nectar

2 tsp vanilla

½ tsp sal

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1/3 cup vegan (or semi-sweet) chocolate chips plus 2 tbsp

Sea salt, for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray 8x8 inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a food processor, add all ingredients except chocolate chips and process until batter is smooth. Fold in 1/3 cup of chocolate chips, I like to use dark chocolate because it has less sugar but it's up to you. Note: Batter will be thick and super delicious, so you could actually just eat it on its own! Spread batter evenly in prepared pan then sprinkle 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips on top. (The batter may stick to your spatula, so I like to spray my spatula with nonstick cooking spray first.) Bake for 20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean and edges are a tiny bit brown. The batter may look underdone, but you don't want them to dry out! Cool pan for 20 minutes on wire rack. Sprinkle with sea salt then cut into squares. Makes 16 blondies.

Source: http://www.ambitiouskitchen.com/2013/04/flourless-chocolate-chip-chickpea-blondies-with-sea-salt-vegan-gluten-free-healthy/