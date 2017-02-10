One killed in opiate overdose in Cuyahoga County Thursday

Cleveland police officers responded to four opioid overdose calls, including one fatality, on Thursday.

Over the past weekend, police say there were 23 overdoses and eight deaths, with six more calls and two more fatalities on Monday. They responded to three calls on Tuesday, with no fatalities reported, and six calls on Wednesday, with no fatalities reported.

There have now been 11 fatal overdoses this month.

Cuyahoga County reported 46 heroin overdoses in January.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.

