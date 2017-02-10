Elderly woman robbed at Marc's in Solon

Police are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed at Marc's in Solon.

Police say the robbery happened around 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 1. The 83-year-old Hiram resident was shopping when an unknown woman approached her and started asking questions about grocery items. The victim felt uncomfortable with the questioning and with how close the suspect got to her, so she walked away.

The woman noticed when she went to check out that her wallet was missing, so she paid in cash. When she got home, she learned that her credit card had already been used at the Walmart in Macedonia, with two other attempts to use it made a the Streetsboro Walmart.

The crime is very similar to an incident at the North Olmsted Walmart in December. A 96-year-old woman said that a woman approached her and started asking questions about oranges. Surveillance video showed the suspect reaching into her purse and taking her wallet during the confrontation.

No arrests have been made.

