Suspects ram van into convenience store with people inside in South Euclid

The store has been boarded up. (Source: WOIO)

Three men attempted to steal the ATM from a Shell gas station in South Euclid on Friday morning.

Police say the men used a stolen van to crash into the Shell True North on Cedar Avenue and South Green Road around 1:50 a.m., causing significant damage.

The store was open at the time. No one was injured.

The suspects left the scene in another van driven by a fourth male.

No arrests have been made.

