LeBron says 'Charles Oakley for president' following Cavs loss

LeBron James has a new endorsement for president.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and has been outspoken about his opposition to some of President Donald Trump's policies, threw his weight behind former Knicks player Charles Oakley following the Cavs' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron gave a "generic statement" following the loss rather than taking questions before adding, "Oh, I missed one, Charles Oakley for president."

Oakley has been in the news this week after getting arrested at Madison Square Garden following a scuffle near Knicks owner James Dolan. According to The Associated Press, the former Knicks star shoved security guards before being pulled away from his seat during the first quarter of the teams game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Lebron posted a picture of Oakley to his Instagram following the incident, captioning it, "Mood!! #Legend."

