Kelly Ave. crash leaves one dead in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Kelly Avenue, just north of Tech Way Drive.

A 26-year-old man was driving a 2006 Chevy Malibu northbound on Kelly Avenue when he lost control, drove over the east side curb and struck a tree. The driver died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, and speed was a factor, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

