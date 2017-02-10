Name released of man who allegedly led police on a chase on I-77 on Thursday

The name has been released of the man who allegedly led police on a chase on Interstate 77 on Thursday.

Investigators charged 24-year-old Michael Hodge for fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a schedule II substance and drug trafficking.



Crack cocaine, heroin, narcotic pills and digital scales were located on Hodge, police say. During the vehicle pursuit the Maple Heights man threw ammunition from his vehicle, which was recovered from the roadside.

No weapons were located on the suspect or inside the vehicle.

The chase ended Thursday evening when Hodge crashed into a median near Brecksville Road in Richfield. The chase began in Akron.

After the crash, police said Hodge went into a wooded area but was quickly captured by troopers.

