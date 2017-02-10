Westlake students win app design contest, need votes to move to next phase

Ever thought about designing an app for your smart phone?

It's something a group of students at Westlake High School did as part of a contest and it's paying off in a big way.

They call themselves the “Alert U” team. A few months ago, they decided to enter Verizon’s Innovative Learning App Challenge. The company asked students across the country to develop a concept app that could help schools and communities.

Leah Choban, Carter Hoon, Jillian Eddy, Jordan Sherwin and Sneha Ramachandran make up the group that met and debated how to bring a new app to life. Their idea focuses on improving school safety.

“We've all had encounters with things like this… Chardon High School in 2012 and recently at Ohio State there was a scare,” Choban said. “We thought that if we could reduce the amount of school shootings, reduce the number of entries and make school a safer environment we would help a lot of people.”

The group produced videos showing how the app would work.

“Alert U is an innovative way to combat disasters as they happen,” the video states. “Through the easy to use map tracking interface users are able to pinpoint the location of the threat, such as an active shooter or fire, and share this location with others.”

The group studied similar apps already in operation but thought improvements could be made.

“We wanted to have an aspect of actually tracking the exact location- so using a crowd to identify points of where an intruder could be,” said Ramachandran.

Their goal was to connect students with teachers, parents, police and nearby residents in the event of an emergency. A tri-color system indicates the severity of the problem.

The students' idea earned Best in State. Verizon awarded the school $5,000 and each student received a tablet.

“We're all really excited because our school has done a lot for us,” Choban said. “So if we can give back to our school that would be really nice for us.”

The group hopes their work inspires others.

“To show kids that technology isn’t just like boring math, but it can be cool also,” Ramachandran said.

The Westlake students need your votes in order to build their idea into a working app.

If they win ‘Best in Nation’ or ‘Fan Favorite’ they’ll be paired with experts from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Their school will also win an additional $15,000.

Voting runs through February 14. Click here to see how to vote.

