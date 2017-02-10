Cleveland Clinic confirms 6-year-old Rocky River girl has died from an infection

The Cleveland Clinic has confirmed 6-year-old Eva Harris has died. The Rocky River girl died Thursday night from complications brought on by an infection.

The family has released the following statement:

"We are truly humbled by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from the community for our beloved daughter, Eva Harris.

We are deeply saddened to share that Eva has passed away. As her family, we wish to request privacy as we remember and celebrate her amazing life.

On Feb. 7, Eva was admitted to Cleveland Clinic Children's with a fever of 105 degrees. After undergoing several tests, we learned that she had a viral infection and her body's immune response had also caused damage to her brain. As a result, Eva developed a severe form of a neurological disease called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), or acute necrotizing encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC). There are a variety of viruses that can trigger ADEM/ANEC; however, the disease does not appear to be caused by any single infectious agent and Eva's case is extremely rare.

While this is a very difficult time for our family, we are extremely grateful for Eva's medical team, especially her nurses. We are thankful for all that was done for our daughter during her relatively brief time in the hospital."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.