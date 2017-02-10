3 suspects charged in the murder of Melissa Brinker plead not guilty

The three suspects charged in the murder of Melissa Brinker at the Cooley Lounge this past October pleaded not guilty on Friday.

The bond for Nigel Brunson, Dana Thomas, and Dwayne Sims remains at $1.5 million.

The pretrial is on Feb. 16th at 9 a.m.

Brinker, 44, was killed while working at the W. 130th Street bar in Cleveland. Police say four men walked in and ordered drinks before taking out handguns and forcing everyone to the ground.

When Brinker ran to the rear office and locked the door, the gunmen kicked it in and shot her several times. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another woman, Melissa Mortan, 38, tried to call 911, but was pistol whipped in the head. She survived.

Brunson, 19, Thomas, 29, and Sims, 21, were charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday. They will be arraigned on Feb. 10.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.