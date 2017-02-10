Resident searching for missing cat following Medina apartment fire

A resident says that his cat is missing after a fire at the Medina Village Apartments on Thursday morning.

The fire was started with an explosion in an apartment around 3:15 a.m. Authorities said an 18-year-old man was killed in the fire. His mother was badly burned trying to save him, according to officials. His father was also badly burned.

Five other residents received minor injuries. The 20 displaced residents (eight families) were taken to a community center on the property.

Matt Hodar posted on Facebook on Thursday saying that his cat, Oscar, was still missing following the fire and that he was unsure if he made it out. Oscar has no tail and six toes on his front paws. Anyone who sees him can contact Hodar at 216-544-9205.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

People can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. They can also submit donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Medina. The parish will be working with the Red Cross to assist any displaced families.

