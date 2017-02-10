2 Cleveland officers injured in a hit-skip

Two Cleveland Police Officers were injured on Thursday in a hit-skip accident.

A marked City of Cleveland police vehicle with activated lights and sirens was operating westbound on Superior Avenue approaching East 105th Street. The cruiser went left of center on Superior Avenue due to stopped traffic and stopped prior before entering the intersection to check for clearing cross traffic.

A driver going northbound on East 105th street failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and hit the cruiser and another car. A fourth car also rear-ended the cruiser.

That driver fled the scene. No names have been released.

