FBI: 'I don't care about my life or yours', says suspect in one of 9 unsolved bank robberies

The FBI is seeking the public's help in finding information on a number of unsolved bank robberies that have occurred this year thus far.

Here is a list of the unsolved robberies:

Police believe that the Jan. 9 robbery at the US Bank and the Jan. 21 robbery at the PNC were committed by the same group of individuals. They also believe that the Feb. 6 robbery at the US Bank, the Feb. 8 Brinks Armored Car and US Bank robberies and the Feb. 9 US Bank robbery were committed by the same person.

Information can be reported to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or the respective police department. Reward money is available, and tips can remain anonymous.

