People still homeless after the fatal fire in Medina

About 20 people are still homeless after a fatal fire at the Medina Village Apartments.

An 18-year-old man with autism was killed in the Thursday morning fire. His mom and dad were critically injured trying to rescue him.

Donations of clothing, gifts cards, and personal care items will be accepted Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ on the 200 block of East Liberty Street until Feb. 24, 2017.

The church is also setting up a fund at First Merit/Huntington Bank for cash donations. A cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.

