Man indicted on charges of driving drunk after fatal crash that killed Chagrin Falls teen

The man charged in the fatal crash that killed a Chagrin Falls teen has now been indicted on charges of driving drunk.

Original charges for John Bird came in January for the crash that killed 17-year-old Grant Wilson on Dec. 23. The accident happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive in Akron.

An Audi was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left hand turn eastbound on Sunnyside Drive. A Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on North Portage Path and struck the Audi on the right rear passenger door.

The Audi drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole. All of the people in the accident were transported to local hospitals.

One of the passengers in the Audi, 17-year-old Grant Wilson, was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Police arrested John R. Bird, 50, in connection with the accident. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, OVI – BAC over .17, speed and reckless operation.

