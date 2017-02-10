Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby monkey

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new resident.

The zoo posted on Facebook Friday morning introducing their new baby white-faced Saki monkey, who has yet to be named.

The monkey was born on Feb. 3, the same day as its mother.

You can see pictures of the zoo's adorable new resident below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.