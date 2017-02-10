Funeral procession announced for Alianna DeFreeze

Cleveland police have announced the procession for Alianna DeFreeze, 14.

Officers will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lucas Funeral Home at the 9000 block of Garfield Road in Garfield Heights and lead the hearse to the Imani Temple Ministries at the 2400 block of North Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

The wake is scheduled for noon and the service is at 12:30 p.m.

Alianna disappeared on her way to school after getting off the RTA bus at East 93rd and Kinsman on Jan. 26. Her mother notified police that Alianna was missing after the school contacted her that afternoon saying Alianna had missed class.

Officers found Alianna's body while canvassing the neighborhood on Jan. 29.

Christopher Whitaker, a registered sex offender, was arrested in connection with her murder on Feb. 2. He's being held on $3 million bond.

