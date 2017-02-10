Federal agency says $12M RTA fine only a "fraction" of debt

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority could have been on the hook for more than $140 million because Superior Avenue through Public Square is closed to buses, but the Federal Transit Administration said it will only charge GCRTA a “fraction” of the debt.

GCRTA officials met with the Federal Transit Administration Thursday to discuss the $12 million debt the system has to repay for not allowing buses through Public Square. GCRTA CEO Joe Calabrese has said repeatedly he planned to ask the FTA where the $12 million number came from. The GCRTA has said repeatedly that paying $12 million would "cause great financial harm."

The federal agency told the GCRTA since buses can’t go through Public Square, GCRTA is in breach of the grant agreement for the entire Euclid Corridor project. GCRTA received more than $140 million in federal funds for that project. The FTA said because public transportation can’t go through Public Square the federal agency could demand repayment of the entire grant but instead chose to fine the agency $12 million.

Public Square has been closed off to buses since 2015 for square renovations. When Public Square reopened the buses did not return. Mayor Frank Jackson has said that allowing buses to go through Public Square is a safety and security concern. City officials have repeatedly brought up terrorism concerns. The city said those concerns remain despite the fact that a safety and security firm released information Tuesday stating that they had found “security and terrorism vulnerabilities exist whether Superior Avenue is open or closed.”

GCRTA has until Feb. 21 to reopen the roadway or pay the fine.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.