Firefighters battle fire at multi-family house in Shaker Heights

Firefighters battled a fire at a multi-family home on Winslow Road in Shaker Heights. Crews were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

No word on injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.