Massillon Police looking missing 16-year-old girl

The Massillon Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Casey Stephens was last seen on Feb. 5.

Investigators believe she may be in danger. Officers add Casey may dye her hair different colors. If you know any information about the whereabouts of Casey you are asked to call 330-832-9811 or your local police department right away.

Casey is described as 5'6", 160 pounds with blue eyes.

