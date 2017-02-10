Lakewood man describes being pistol-whipped, carjacked at gunpoint

One Lakewood man is speaking out after a violent carjacking, right in front of his home in Lakewood.

Stephen Gavolas has been looking over his shoulder since he was attacked Wednesday. Security cameras on Edgewater Drive captured a blue SUV with two men following Stephen into the garage. Stephen says it's hard to forget what followed after.

"He takes the keys, tries to get into the car and so I grab his right leg as he's standing over top of me, I'm trying to pull myself up and he takes his hand with the gun in it and hits me in the back of the head as I'm standing up," he said.

Gavolas said his instincts kicked in and he put up a fight but the guys took his car with his phone and all his personal belongings, including his son's car seat. Gavolas said he's relieved his son wasn't with him.

He was treated for head injuries and released but still feels uneasy about the situation.

"I have my moments where I can't stop thinking about it and you know it replays over and over in your head and you can't get it out," he said.

Police recovered his car in Cleveland but the guys who stole it are still out there. Gavolas has a warning for those others.

"Be aware of your surroundings. I park in a small garage where I know all the cars. If you don't recognize the car, maybe stop your car," he said.

Stephen has set up this go-fund me account to replace some of his belongings: his cell phone, son's car seat and some of his toys.



