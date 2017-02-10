Police issue cease and desist to Club Dew Drop

Police have issued a cease and desist order to the Club Dew Drop, this is the bar where 20-year-old Eric Howard was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot of Club Dew Drop on Ivanhoe Road and Euclid Avenue. Police don't believe that the suspects knew the victims beforehand.

Howard was killed on scene. The other four victims were taken to the hospital.

One of the suspects, Marvon Bryant, 19, has been arrested in the case. DeAundre Smith, 20, and Tony Ricks, 22, remain wanted. Anyone with information regarding the case should call 216-451-1234.

Police say there have been several shooting incidents at the bar, with the last shooting leading to the installation of a camera system in the back.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved