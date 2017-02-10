2 shot, 2 in custody after Harvard Avenue shooting

Two people have been taken into custody after a Friday shooting on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

It's unclear what the cross street was. The shooting took place around 4 p.m.

Two people were shot, police said, one in the upper thigh and the other in the ankle.

They said the offender's vehicle hit a pole at the time of the incident. Two people were taken into custody, and a gun was confiscated.

