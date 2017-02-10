Reward now $5,000 for Lafayette Township trustee missing under suspicious circumstances

It has been almost two months since Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron went missing.

The reward has been increased to $5,000, according to Crimestoppers.

Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and lives in Medina.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said Macron disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Investigators found blood inside his office after he didn't show up for a meeting the morning of December 16. Detectives later found blood inside Macron's vehicle. It was parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake. The sheriff's office searched the lake and the surrounding area when Macron first went missing, but they didn't find anything.

According to a township code, if Macron is still missing after 90 days, township trustees have to appoint a replacement. His colleagues have said they hope that's something they won't have to do.

In December, the trustees sent out this statement a few days after Macron went missing: “We are worried, exhausted and our hearts are breaking for the Macron family. They are our family too. It is a difficult time for all of us, including our employees who are understandably shaken. We have faith in law enforcement and are respecting their request that all information flow through them.”

A "Bryon Macron Benevolent Fund" has been set up to help support his family during this difficult time. You can donate at any First Merit bank.

If you have any information in this case, give the Medina County Sheriff's Office a call.

