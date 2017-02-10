Cleveland police ask for help identifying man wanted for public indecency

Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for sexual imposition and public indecency.

A woman told police an unknown black man exposed himself and touched her inappropriately on Jan. 31 around 12:30 a.m. She was walking to a building on the 11900 block of Nottingham Road.

Police said the man fled the area on foot.

Similar reports of public indecency have been reported in the area, they added.

Anyone with information relative to this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630. Criminal activity should be reported by calling 9-1-1.

