Man accused of hitting, killing trooper on I-90 posts bond

The man accused of hitting and killing an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate-90 in September posted bond Tuesday.

Joshua Gaspar's bond was set at $500,000 (10 percent).

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

Gaspar is accused of hitting and killing Trooper Kenneth Velez on I-90 near the Lakewood/Cleveland border. The incident took place Sept. 15.

Gaspar, 37, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.