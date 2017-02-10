Family to hold memorial for man killed in hit-skip, Police seek help finding suspect

This is not the vehicle in question. The color is similar. (Source: Euclid police)

Earlier this month, a person driving a 2002-2007 Royal Blue Porsche Cayenne Sport Utility Vehicle with tinted windows in Euclid hit and killed a 35-year-old man.

The incident happened Feb. 3 nearly right in front of a Euclid Police Mini-Station, at 19691 Euclid Ave. Police said the driver was traveling westbound when he or she hit the victim, and then continued on in the same direction toward the Euclid and Cleveland border.

Police say a person of interest has retained legal counsel. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the offender. Crimestoppers can be reached at 216-443-6028. Police are seeking information on where the vehicle is being stored. The Porsche that was involved is believed to have significant front end damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.

Those with any other information on this case should call 216-289-8505.

The victim's sister has identified the victim as 35-year-old Morris Tyrone Walker Jr. Her brother lived with her and was likely walking to or from the store when he was hit and killed.

The family will hold a balloon release in his memory Saturday at noon at Woodhill Park in Cleveland.

