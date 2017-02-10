Presumptive No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft wants to be a Cowboy

If it were up to Myles Garrett, he would be a Dallas Cowboy next season.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft took to social media to beg Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones to trade with the Browns to get the top pick.

"Make it happen. Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I'd love to play in Dallas. Make it happen," the defensive end wrote.

Garrett is from the Dallas area and is obviously a Cowboys fan, but the odds of that move happening are slim.

Romo will be 37 next season and Dallas is picking 28th in the first round. It would be hard for them to come up with enough to get the Browns to bite.

Garrett video is newsy, but if you ask me there is nothing controversial here. Kid would love to play at home for a good team. Who wouldn't? — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) February 10, 2017

