Former Summit County councilwoman found guilty of taking bribes

A former Summit County councilwoman has been convicted of taking cash bribes in exchange for trying to influence court proceedings and investigations.

A jury, following a week-long trial, convicted Tamela Lee on all six counts: conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act conspiracy, violating the Hobbs Act, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to law enforcement.

Lee, 58, of Akron, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

Lee solicited and accepted things including money, loans, campaign contributions, home improvements, home maintenance, and consumer goods. In return, she performed and promised to perform official acts in Akron, including helping some navigate government bureaucracy, achieve favorable outcomes in judicial and administrative proceedings, and obtain streamlined access to information, according to court documents and testimony.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.