What is ADEM? Doctor explains disorder that killed Rocky River 6-year-old

It starts as an infection, a sore throat, or a cough, and within a week or two, it develops into Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, which is more commonly known as ADEM.

It's a rare neurological disorder the body fails to fight off, University Hospitals Child Neurologist Dr. Max Wiznitzer said.

"The body attacks that infection, but mistakenly also attacks, in this case, the brain and you cause damage to the brain," said Wiznitzer.

Though the disorder sounds scary, Wiznitzer said he hardly every sees it at University Hospitals.

"Parents should not assume that this rare condition will also happen to them because it is rare, it is uncommon. We only see a few cases a year," he said.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, ADEM affects one in 125,000 to 250,000 people a year. Most cases are seen in kids 10 years old or younger, but anyone can be diagnosed.

Symptoms include:

• confusion, drowsiness, and even coma

• unsteadiness and falling

• blurring or double vision

• trouble swallowing

• weakness of the arms or legs

In the past, people believed vaccines caused ADEM, but doctors say that isn't the case anymore.

"These were old vaccines. But, the vaccines we have now, there is no data, there is no research, there is actually no cause-effect relationship," said Wiznitzer.

Rather, research now shows modern day vaccines prevent it.

"Vaccines can protect you against certain causes of ADEM," said Dr. Wiznitzer. "For instance, the flu vaccine, MMR vaccine."

There are medications used to treat ADEM and people rarely die from the disorder. Most people, including children, make a full recovery, but the recovery can take up to a year.

