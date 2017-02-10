'Extensive amount' of ammo found at marijuana grow south of Canton

Authorities recently discovered a marijuana grow operation south of Canton.

A two-month joint investigation led to a search warrant being served on Elson Street SE in Waynesburg, Ohio.

Inside, deputies and officers say they found the grow operation, recovered numerous weapons, an extensive amount of ammunition, more than 5 grams of packaged-for-sale methamphetamine, and more than 1 lb. of packaged-for-sale marijuana. Authorities said they found a large amount of pills believed to be prescription medication were found in bottles without proper labels. The pills will be sent for lab testing.

Michael Lombardi was arrested without incident and booked into the Stark County Jail on two counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of illegal cultivation, and one count of having weapons under disability.

