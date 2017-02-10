Sargento recalls some of its cheese

Cheese maker Sargento is recalling some of its cheese because of possible bacterial contamination (listeria concerns).

The recalled products are 6.84 oz. packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10 as well as 8 oz. packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12.

