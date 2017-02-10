Average victim loses $21,000 in 'Sweetheart Scam'

It's a scam alert just in time for Valentine's Day -- beware of the "sweetheart scam."

Con artists use phony profiles online to lure in victims and start a relationship. They ask for money, and then they disappear. The average victim loses $21,000 in a "sweetheart scam."

In 2016, the Ohio Attorney General's Office received about 60 "sweetheart scam" complaints. Some victims lost as much as $100,000 or more over several months or even years.

One man that spoke with Cleveland 19 News thinks he might be getting scammed again, but he's holding out hope that this could be the real thing. The Cuyahoga County man is in his 40s. To protect his identity, he'll be referred to as "Bill" in this article.

A few years ago, Bill met a woman online from Nigeria. He sent her almost $5,000 in hopes of bringing her to the U.S.

“I don't know what it is, if I'm a sucker at heart, she was saying all the right things,” he said.

But then she disappeared.

“I'm just thinking, I'm never going to do that again,” Bill said.

But now Bill has been in another online relationship for two years with a woman from South Africa. He met her on an online dating website, too. He says he didn't send her any money -- at first.

“I'm not saying she's for real, but I'm hoping she is,” Bill said.

This woman also had an elaborate back story like the woman before her. She said she needed money so they could get married and then she would move to the U.S. to be with him. Bill says he talked to her and other family members over the phone several times. He said they are considered married in South Africa, even though he has never met her. Bill has the so-called marriage certificate hanging on his wall.

He has sent her $25,000 in the past two years.

“I know everyone's going to laugh at me, 'Ha,' you got suckered again,” Bill said.

Bill stopped sending this woman money a few months ago, but he's still talking to her, hoping just maybe this is real.

“It's just like any bad habit, one day at a time. You just put one foot in front of the other and hope for the best the next day,” he said.

So how do you know if you're being scammed? Here are some signs to watch for from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office:

Research someone you meet online; don’t rely solely on what that person tells you. Conduct internet searches and check with independent sources to verify the person’s claims.

Be careful about accepting friend requests on Facebook or other sites, even if you think you know the person making the request. Some scam artists create phony online profiles to trick potential victims.

Be cautious of individuals who claim it was destiny or fate that brought you together or who claim to love you soon after you meet online.

Talk to friends and family members about any online relationships, even if the other person asks you to keep the relationship a secret.

Don’t send money to someone you’ve only met online, even if you have developed a close online relationship with the individual.

Be very skeptical of requests for wire transfers, money orders, prepaid money cards, or gift cards. These are preferred payment methods for scammers.

You can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office by calling 800-282-0515 or file a complaint here.

