Funeral held for Alianna DeFreeze

The funeral for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was held at the Imani Temple Ministries at 2463 N. Taylor Rd. in Cleveland Heights on Saturday. The wake Started at noon.

At 10 a.m., officers gathered at the Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights to take Alianna's body from the funeral home to the church.

Cleveland police carry Alianna's casket out of the church as funeral ends @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/MkMH3x72xS — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) February 11, 2017

A line of people are wrapped around the church as they wait to greet Alianna's parents and family before funeral @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/aSK5eSnWs6 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) February 11, 2017

Cleveland Police escort Alianna DeFreeze's body to Imani Temple Ministries where her funeral will start at 12:30 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/9wlTM63IoF — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) February 11, 2017

Alianna was kidnapped after getting of an RTA bus on her way to school at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road on January 26. She was found dead in an abandoned home on East 93rd Street and Fuller Avenue three days later.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested on February 2 and charged with aggravated murder in connection with her death. Whitaker was identified as the suspect in this case through evidence discovered by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Northeast Ohio Regional Forensic Laboratory. Whitaker is a convicted sex offender. He remains in jail on a $3 million bond and is expected in court on February 14.

Alianna was a seventh grader at E. Prep Woodland Hills.

