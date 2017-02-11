More opiate-related deaths overnight in Cleveland

Last night in Cleveland, officers responded to seven opiate-related overdoses, and two were fatal.

This brings the total number of fatal overdoses in February up to 13 in the City of Cleveland.

Last weekend, police say there were 23 overdoses and eight deaths, with six more calls and two more fatalities on Monday. They responded to three calls on Tuesday, with no fatalities reported, and six calls on Wednesday, with no fatalities reported. On Thursday, they responded to four overdoses, and one person died.

Cuyahoga County reported 46 heroin overdoses in January.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.



Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.