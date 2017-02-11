Another bank robbery in Cleveland

Just before noon on Saturday the US Bank on the 9000 block of Lorain Avenue was robbed.

The FBI said a black man walked into the bank alone and handed the teller a note indicating this was a bank robbery and he had a weapon. The teller complied with the demand.

The suspect ran out of the bank and is believed to have entered a vehicle. No was injured during the incident.

No weapon was observed.

The suspect is described as:

Black man

25-30-years-old

Medium build

Approximately 5'7" to 5'8" in height

Wearing black knit gloves, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with the brim covered with 'bling', and dark sung lasses with sides also covers with 'bling'

The FBI is also seeking the public's help in finding information on a number of unsolved bank robberies that have occurred this year thus far.

Here is a list of the unsolved robberies:

Police believe that the Jan. 9 robbery at the US Bank and the Jan. 21 robbery at the PNC were committed by the same group of individuals. They also believe that the Feb. 6 robbery at the US Bank, the Feb. 8 Brinks Armored Car and US Bank robberies and the Feb. 9 US Bank robbery were committed by the same individual.

Information can be reported to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or the respective police department. Reward money is available, and tips can remain anonymous.

