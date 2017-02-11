Suspects steal tools from Walmart at the Steelyard Commons

Photo of one of the suspects (Source CPD Second District)

Police are trying to find the suspects responsible for stealing tools from the Walmart at Steelyard Commons. On Jan. 12 a man and woman went inside the Walmart and loaded a shopping cart with tools.

The woman went out to the car, while the man pushed the cart out the door. Once the suspect loaded up his vehicle with stolen tools, a Deputy Sheriff who was working for Walmart as a uniformed security officer approached the suspect at his car.

The investigator attempted to unlock the door of the car and the suspect put the car in drive and sped off. The car is described as a White Buick Century.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crime they are asked to contact Detective Janet Murhpy:

jmpurhy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

216-623-5218

