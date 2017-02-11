President Trump will visit Ohio on Thursday

President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on Thursday.

According to a report from WKBN the president's Trip will handled by the military airbase within Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport's grounds. Sources have also told WKBN President Trump will sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule.

In the 2016 Election President Trump won the state of Ohio with more than 2,840,000 votes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.