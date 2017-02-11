Demonstrators protest Cleveland Clinic's upcoming fundraiser at a Trump resort

A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Cleveland Clinic to protest an upcoming fundraiser.

The fundraiser, scheduled for later this month is set to be held at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club resort.

Case medical students joined other healthcare workers and members of the public to call on Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove to issue a public statement denouncing the president’s executive order banning Muslims traveling to the United States from seven different countries.

"We challenge Dr. Cosgrove and those of the Cleveland Clinic with regards to his advisory role to the President. The patients, workforce and the public need to know where the Clinic stands in regards to these threats," said one protestor.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.