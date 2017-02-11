Westlake man missing since Tuesday found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Westlake man missing since Tuesday found safe

The Westlake man that had been missing since Feb. 7 was found this weekend, according to police.

Kevin Miller is described as:

  • White man
  • 5'10 tall
  • Approximately 165 pounds.
  • Brown hair, browns eyes.

Before he was found, he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black skinny jeans, a blue coat and blue shoes.

According to the press release, he is a known drug user and may be in danger because of this.

