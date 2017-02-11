Here's how to find cheaper pet medications approved by pharmacists

Pet owners have more affordable options on where to buy medicine for their pets than ever before, but experts warn that sometimes a cheaper medicine isn't FDA approved or a product made in the U.S.

In 2014 Americans spent about $58 billion on their pets — a number that has tripled in the last 10 years, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. About $15 billion of that is spent on veterinary care and prescription medications.

Although pet owners can get their pet's medicine online and also at some brick-and-mortar pharmacies, about 60 percent of owners still buy pet medicine directly from the vet's office.

Maureen Martincin of Elyria is no longer one of those pet owners.

Her 10-year-old dog Gabby has had a rough life. He was d ropped off at the Animal Protective League when he was just a puppy, and passed between family members after that due to sicknesses, death and moving.

"He's 10-years-old ... he's been abandoned three, four times. I guess you need an antidepressant after that," said Martincin.

She said that Gabby started acting out and was prescribed a daily antidepressant. She bought the medicine from her local vet's office for two years, paying about $20 for 30 pills. One day, Martincin said, the price quadrupled overnight to $82 for 30 pills.

She said she started looking for alternatives, because the higher price was not affordable. She said she doesn't think owners know about other options available to them.

"I did not know that it would be likely be less expensive elsewhere. I just figured all medications would cost the same everywhere," said Martincin.

I compared the prices of a specific dog allergy pill to test how different the prices are.

The drug, called Apoquel, is only for dogs so it isn't carried at certain brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS. Amy Lanctot, a spokesperson for CVS, said in an email the company’s pharmacies, “carry prescription medications for that may sometimes be prescribed to pets, but they do not carry specialized pet medications. Our pharmacies do not carry prescription flea and/or tick medicines.”

It’s important for pet owners to check in advance with walk-in pharmacies to see if the brick-and-mortar store only carries medicines that can be used for both pets and humans.

The allergy drug was available on several different websites and the price varied drastically from one to another.

The pill cost more than three dollars at a Northeast Ohio vet, and online prices ranged from $1.85 to just more than $2.50.

Armed with this information, I asked a local vet why any pet owner would buy medicine at the vet’s office if it’s more expensive.

“It can be cheaper online, no one denies that veterinary care is expensive, but getting it through us ensures we can provide proper follow up care. We can look at your chart, make sure we're giving you the right drug and we don't need to make any changes from medication to medication. You don't necessarily have that oversight if you're going through an online pharmacy,” said Dr. Jessi Pizzuli, the owner of Just Cats Hospital in South Euclid. “If you get it from a local vet, we have better follow up care and in the event that you have an adverse reaction to a drug, it’s actually easier for us to contact the drug manufacturer and provide proper medical care if we are the ones who provided the drug for you.”

Pizzuli said just like in many other businesses, the internet has changed how pets get their medicine. She said other retailers, especially those that are only online, can afford to charge lower prices since they buy in bulk and don't have the same overhead costs as a local vet.

Pizzuli said just because it’s cheaper doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better — and it’s important for pet owners to do their homework.

“Some pharmacies will give you international products that aren't regulated by the FDA and you really can't guarantee safety or efficacy if it's from overseas,” she said. “Make sure the pharmacy is associated with the National Boards of Pharmacy and that it’s something coming from the US and not an international product.”

I reached out to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and learned that the agency has been verifying online pharmacies since 1997. Those approved by the agency have a specific seal on the website, letting pet parents know that the NABP has verified the pharmacy is doing everything correctly. The NABP has even compiled a list of pharmacies that are certified by their agency.

The group has also compiled a list of websites they do not recommend and have determined to be suspicious. This list applies to all online pharmacies.

