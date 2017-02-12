13 opiate overdoses resulting in 3 deaths reported in Cleveland this weekend

Overnight Cleveland Police said there were six opiate-related overdose calls in the city of Cleveland, one of which was fatal.

A day earlier, there were seven opiate-related overdoses and two were fatal in Cleveland.

This brings the total number of fatal overdoses in February up to 14.

Last weekend, police said there were 23 overdoses reported and eight deaths, with six more calls and two more fatalities on Monday. Police responded to three calls on Tuesday with no fatalities reported, and six calls on Wednesday with no fatalities reported. On Thursday, they responded to four overdoses, and one person died.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl- or heroin-related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.