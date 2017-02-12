Heroic neighbor saves resident from apartment fire in Twinsburg

One apartment was destroyed in the fire. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters in Twinsburg said a "heroic neighbor" climbed a second story balcony to wake up a sleeping resident and saved them from a fire that happened Saturday evening.

Both the rescuer and the rescued were able to jump to safety just before crews arrived, according to a press release from Lt. Marcus Ketner.

Fire crews were called to the Whitewood Apartments at 9478 Altamont Dr. for a "working apartment fire with residents inside" around 5 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters found the end apartment of the multi-unit building fully involved in fire, with heavy black smoke and flames coming out of the back of the unit.

They started an "aggressive interior fire attack" to bring the blaze under control. Mutual aid was requested from multiple departments in the area.

Mutual aid was sent from Solon, Macedonia, Oakwood Village, Reminderville, Hudson and Orange Village. In all, it took 35 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Sadly, four dogs died in the fire. The person who was rescued was taken to a local hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

The apartment was left uninhabitable, but all other tenants were allowed back into their units once safe. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced resident.

No firefighters were hurt and no other injuries were reported. A cause has not yet been determined.

