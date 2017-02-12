Bay Village teen battling cancer gets wish to go to the Grammys

When the 59th Annual Grammy Awards hit the air tonight, 14-year-old Jane Finley of Bay Village will be in the audience in Los Angeles.

An emotional Facebook video of Finley finding out that the Make-a-Wish Foundation would be sending her and her family to the Grammys got close to 60,000 views at the time this story was written.

Jane is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Backstage at #GRAMMYs rehearsals with the beautiful and kind @carrieunderwood! A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Taking selfies with @keithurban at #grammys rehearsals ?????? A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Jane arrived in Los Angeles on Feb, 8, along with three other young women whose wish it was to come to the Grammys.

In pictures posted on the Make-a-Wish Foundation's Facebook and Instagram accounts, you can see Finley and the other women meeting and posing with Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, in the days leading up to tonight.

"It's been amazing -- it's so cool all that they are doing for us ... it's amazing," said Finely, when we spoke to her on Facetime as she was about to get ready for the big night tonight.

Who does she hope she'll get to meet at the Grammy's?

"Probably Adele. Beyoncé," added Finley.

