Cleveland Kennel awarded $75,000 grant

The Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control was given a $75,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

The money will be used to hire three part-time Canine Enrichment Specialists who will rotate the dogs through daily play group, complete behavioral assessments, walk dogs, and other duties.

"Since Dogs Playing for Life trained us to run play groups in May 2016, we've seen a huge reduction in kennel stress and negative behaviors. We've been able to make better matches for adoptive families, which is the goal of our CITY DOGS program," said Ed Jamison, Chief Animal Control Officer. "This generous grant will allow us to hire individuals whose sole focus will be running these play groups. They will also help with other needed enrichment for the dogs and work in conjunction with our very dedicated volunteers. The quality of life for the animals in our care has increased tremendously since we implemented Dogs Playing for Life programming."

Dogs Playing for Life is a national non-profit started in 2013 by dog trainer Aimee Sadler. It uses play groups to help socialize dogs, improving their quality of life in shelters.

The Cleveland Kennel will post the new positions in March and interested applicants can apply.

If you're interested in adopting an animal from City Dogs, you can view dogs that are ready for adoption HERE. Email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us if you're interested in meeting a dog.

Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has invested more than $157 million to save animals. They also partner with Petco Stores to increase pet adoptions. So far, 4.9 million pets have found new homes in the program.

